Mild Temps Easter Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 78 | SW 10-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 59 | SSW 5-10

Easter: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild | High: 80 | SSW 10-15, Gust 25mph

In Depth:

Easter weekend will feel more like late spring with highs around 80 degrees. It will also be breezy all weekend with winds from the south and southwest between 10-15 mph, and gust around 25mph.