Unsettled pattern for the weekend (8-27-22)

Humid, Hit or Miss Showers & Storms For a Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Pop-Up Storms | High: 92 | E-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 72 | Calm

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Pop-Up Storms | High: 92 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

There won't be much of a change in our weather pattern through the weekend. It'll continue to be warm and humid, and that will lead to a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Although, that chance will be lower for Saturday. If you are heading to any of the outdoor festivals this weekend it isn't a bad idea to keep an umbrella or poncho handy.

