Unsettled pattern moving into the Mid-South (12-8-24)

Rain Returns Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Rain Returns | High: 56 | S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain | Low: 47 | SSW 5-15

Monday: Cloudy, A Few Spotty Showers Poss. | High: 64| SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Near seasonal temperatures are once again forecasted, but rain chances also return for your Sunday. Rain chances will hang around for the next several days across the Mid-South, which will be a welcome site for folks mainly south of I-40 in helping with the drought.

WTVF

The other story this week is the mid-week drop in temperatures. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning causing temperatures to fall during the day. By Wednesday highs will drop into the 40s.