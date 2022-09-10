Unsettled weather for your weekend (9-10-22)

Scattered showers and storms expected this weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Turning Cloudy, Scat. Showers | High: 80 |

ESE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chance for Rain | Low: 69 | E 0-5

Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Storms | High: 80 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Saturday will be humid and a little wet as scattered showers return to the Mid-South. Highs will be near normal, around 80.

Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the Mid-South. There is a concern for lightning during the Titans season opener at Nissan Stadium. Behind the cold front we will enjoy much drier air and much cooler temps!

