Splash Alert

Forecast:

Monday: Rain Moves In | High: 55 | S 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers| Low: 38 | SE 0-5

In-Depth:

Rain chances are on the rise... and it isn't just a one-day event. Today rain will move in and be off and off through Friday morning.

Forecast models beginning Monday and going through Friday night bring a range of 3"-5" of rain to the area. This will bring potential flooding concerns to the area throughout the week.