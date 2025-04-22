Unsettled Week, But Not a Washout

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South/East| High: 79 | E-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 58| Light

In Depth:

This week's forecast is all about the details. For example, today expect a mix of sun and clouds, rain chances look to be limited along the Alabama/ Tennessee Stateline.

Tomorrow starts off mild, with an afternoon field with sun and clouds. Rain chances look to popup around the afternoon time period with the best chance of activity east of I-65.

Thursday and Friday, we will have a series of shortwaves (think burst of energy) bringing the best chance for showers and storms. However, we are not anticipating anything to be widespread... And the severe threat is low to no.