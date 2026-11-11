Veterans Day, 2026: Mild afternoon, scattered showers & a few storms this evening and early tonight

Mainly Dry During the Day For Veterans Day Activities

November 11, 2026: Wednesday's Weather

Forecast:

Veterans Day: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Late Day Shower Chance|

High: 74| SW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance, A Storm or Two Could Be Strong |Low: 48|W 5-10, Gusts: 20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Colder |High: 59| NW 10-15

In Depth:

Most of us will be dry for Veterans Day. There is a small chance for a shower this afternoon. Tonight, a cold front will bring a broken line of showers and a few thunderstorms. A storm or two could be strong with damaging winds. It's a low end threat but something to watch.