Warm and dry for your weekend (9-30-23)

Sunny & Warm Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog, Mostly Sunny Afternoon | High: 86 | NE 2-7

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 60 | ENE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 87 | ENE 1-6

In-Depth:

After thick fog greeted us Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon will be full of dry weather, lots of sunshine, and highs above average in the mid-80s. The mild pattern will hang on for much of the upcoming week.

WTVF

By the end of the week, a taste of fall returns as a cold front will sweep through and knock highs into the 70s!