Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and dry for your weekend (9-30-23)

HENRY TEMPS Next 5 Days - EDIT.png
WTVF
HENRY TEMPS Next 5 Days - EDIT.png
Posted at 5:31 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 06:34:15-04

Sunny & Warm Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Morning Fog, Mostly Sunny Afternoon | High: 86 | NE 2-7
Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 60 | ENE 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 87 | ENE 1-6

In-Depth:
After thick fog greeted us Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon will be full of dry weather, lots of sunshine, and highs above average in the mid-80s. The mild pattern will hang on for much of the upcoming week.

HENRY TEMPS Next 5 Days - EDIT.png

By the end of the week, a taste of fall returns as a cold front will sweep through and knock highs into the 70s!

EX TEMPS NATIONAL.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018