Warm and humid today, severe storms chances increase this week (5-18-25)

Mild & Humid Conditions Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for Iso. T-Storm | High: 85 | E 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Chc for Shower / T-Storm | Low: 68 | NE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Iso. T-Storm | High: 87 | S 2-7

In Depth:

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with mild temperatures and humid conditions by May standards. However, there is a better chance for a isolated t-storm in parts of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area today. The best chances will occur west of I-65.

If you need to get the yard mowed most of you should be able to get it done today. But, make sure you are watching the sky, and ready to move indoors if you hear thunder from an isolated storm that could pop-up.