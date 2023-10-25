Warm and windy weather continue (10.25.23)

Watch Now
A cold front is coming: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Posted at 5:33 AM, Oct 25, 2023
A Cold Front Is Coming... Next Week!

Forecast:
Today: Sun & Clouds | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25
Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 55 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

In Depth:

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next six days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s. Winds increase overnight, keeping Thursday morning temperatures in the 50s.

Friday, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.

A strong cold front will move in Monday, bringing rain chances and dropping temperatures below average just in time for Candy Day!

