Warm and windy weather continue (10.25.23)

A Cold Front Is Coming... Next Week!

Forecast:

Today: Sun & Clouds | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 55 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

In Depth:

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next six days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s. Winds increase overnight, keeping Thursday morning temperatures in the 50s.

Friday, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.

A strong cold front will move in Monday, bringing rain chances and dropping temperatures below average just in time for Candy Day!