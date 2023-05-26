Warm, few showers possible east/southeast today(5.26.23)

Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon, Few Showers Possible East/Southeast

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Spotty Showers East/Southeast|High: 80| NE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower Ch.|Low: 60|

NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower/Storm Chance, 30-40%

Chance for Areas West/Southwest of Nashville|High: 79| SE to NE-5

In Depth:

Most of us in the Mid-South will see a great weather day, but

a few showers will be possible in our east/southeast counties.

A developing low pressure system along the coast will send

clouds back our way for the weekend. This will also bring

the chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms.

For those traveling for the Memorial Day weekend, this coastal low

will keep it cool than normal for locations to the east and southeast

of Nashville Saturday and Sunday. Here's the travel outlook for tomorrow.

There are a lot of events happening this weekend. Here's the weekend

planner. Saturday, the rain chances are higher west of I-65. On Sunday,

it's the opposite with higher rain chances east of I-65.