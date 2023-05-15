Warm & humid with scattered showers & thunderstorms to start the week(5.15.23)

More Chances for Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today & Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Ch. for Showers & Storms|High: 87|

SE to NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Ch. for Showers & Storms|Low: 67|E to S-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Ch. for Showers & Storms|

High 86|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Our warm and humid weather pattern continues today

and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our

normal high is 80 degrees. Look for scattered showers and

storms both day.

As thunderstorms develop today and tomorrow, a few could be strong to

severe. Wind and hail are the primary threats along with heavy downpours.

Stay Weather Aware!