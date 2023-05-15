Warm & humid with scattered showers & thunderstorms to start the week(5.15.23)

More Chances for Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today & Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Ch. for Showers & Storms|High: 87|
SE to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Ch. for Showers & Storms|Low: 67|E to S-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Ch. for Showers & Storms|
High 86|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
In Depth:
Our warm and humid weather pattern continues today
and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our
normal high is 80 degrees. Look for scattered showers and
storms both day.
As thunderstorms develop today and tomorrow, a few could be strong to
severe. Wind and hail are the primary threats along with heavy downpours.
Stay Weather Aware!