Warm, isolated shower & storm chance (9.1.23)

Warm, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Mainly South

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 86| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 67| SE-5

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 90| S 5-10

In Depth:

Most areas will be dry today, but a disturbance will bring

us a chance of a stray shower or storm today. That

chance is best in our southern counties but still at

just 20%. Most folks will be dry today and for Friday

night football.

There is a lot going on across the Mid-South for the Labor Day

weekend. Look for dry weather with highs around 90.