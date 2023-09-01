Watch Now
Warm, isolated shower & storm chance (9.1.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: September 1, 2023
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 07:27:45-04

Warm, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Mainly South

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 86| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 67| SE-5
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 90| S 5-10

In Depth:
Most areas will be dry today, but a disturbance will bring
us a chance of a stray shower or storm today. That
chance is best in our southern counties but still at
just 20%. Most folks will be dry today and for Friday
night football.

There is a lot going on across the Mid-South for the Labor Day
weekend. Look for dry weather with highs around 90.

