Warm Temps will Continue Sunday with Increasing Clouds (09-24-23)

Forecast

Sunday: Increasing Clouds, Still Warm |High: 86| N 3-7 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Mild Low: 61| Light

Monday: Partly Cloudy, A Few Shwrs (20%) |High: 85| NE 5 mph

In-Depth:

Warmer than average temperatures will continue Sunday with a few more clouds. Highs will top out once again in the mid-80s though out the day with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s. An upper-level disturbance will bring Mostly Cloudy skies Monday with a few shower chances, but better chances for rain will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday!

WTVF