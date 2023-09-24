Watch Now
Warm Temps will Continue Sunday with Increasing Clouds (09-24-23)

Posted at 5:45 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 06:45:49-04

Forecast
Sunday:  Increasing Clouds, Still Warm |High: 86| N 3-7 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Mild Low: 61| Light
Monday: Partly Cloudy, A Few Shwrs (20%) |High: 85| NE 5 mph

In-Depth:
Warmer than average temperatures will continue Sunday with a few more clouds. Highs will top out once again in the mid-80s though out the day with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s. An upper-level disturbance will bring Mostly Cloudy skies Monday with a few shower chances, but better chances for rain will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday!

