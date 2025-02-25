Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm weather ahead (02.25.25)

Warm weather ahead: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Springing into Warmer Feels

Forecast:
Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 67 | W 3-8
Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 39 | Light

In Depth:
We are entering a period of warmer conditions, accompanied by abundant sunshine. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be mild, with a blend of sun and clouds, and a notably warm afternoon as temperatures approach 70°F.

The most likely window for rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning. However, this will not be a significant event, with total rainfall anticipated to be under 0.25 inches. Some areas won't even see a drop.

Thursday will see seasonal temperatures, and the upcoming weekend is forecasted to be at or slightly above average, featuring mostly sunny skies.

download-10.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk