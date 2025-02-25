Warm weather ahead (02.25.25)

Springing into Warmer Feels

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 67 | W 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 39 | Light

In Depth:

We are entering a period of warmer conditions, accompanied by abundant sunshine. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be mild, with a blend of sun and clouds, and a notably warm afternoon as temperatures approach 70°F.

The most likely window for rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning. However, this will not be a significant event, with total rainfall anticipated to be under 0.25 inches. Some areas won't even see a drop.

Thursday will see seasonal temperatures, and the upcoming weekend is forecasted to be at or slightly above average, featuring mostly sunny skies.