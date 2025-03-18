Warm Winds Today, Cold Front Tomorrow (03.18.25)

Bright & Breezy

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, Few PM Clouds, Breezy | High: 76 | S 5-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 48 | S 10-15

In Depth:

Good morning, sunshine! Are you ready to spring into the 70s? It's happening fast, and we can thank those southerly winds for the quick warm-up. Expect breezy conditions with gusts around 20-25 mph today.

But hold onto your hats, because tomorrow, the winds will ramp up even more, gusting into the 30s and keeping those highs in the 70s.

As we roll into Wednesday evening, a cold front will sweep through the area. A few storms could pack a punch, but the severe threat is pretty limited.

This won't be a big rain event, either—some of us might not see a drop. However, everyone will feel the chill on the other side of that front. By Thursday, we could even see a few snowflakes flying. Don’t worry though, we’re not building snowmen.