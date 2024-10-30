Watch Now
Warm & Windy Wednesday (10.30.24)

WTVF
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 81| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 66| S 5-15

In Depth:
Another warm, dry, breezy day going down in the record books for 'hot-ober.'

Thursday, it will not rain all day long .. but the timing will be a little tricky for those trying to get candy.. However, the rain is a treat for all!

Temperatures will dip briefly Friday with morning rain, clouds, and cooler air filtering in, but still remain above normal. Clocks fall back this weekend, but temperatures do not. Warm weather will usher in the first weekend of November.

