Rain Chances Increase Along With Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy |High: 43| S 5-10, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Scattered showers |Low: 44| S 15-20, Gusts: 25-35

In Depth:

Rain will move in for the work week! Some models show several inches of rain from tonight through Thursday. Here is a look the current estimated totals.

WTVF

Rain is a great way to melt snow and ice. Please with so much melting and additional moisture there would be some localized flooding.