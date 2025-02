Warming Trend Most of this Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 50 | S 0-5

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 28 | Calm

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 60 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Warmer temperatures are in-store for the Mid-South today as highs climb into the upper 40s, to near 50. While still below the average high of 56, it's a trend in the right direction for those wanting warmer temperatures.

If you are heading to the Preds game this evening you'll want the coat as it will be chilly after the game.