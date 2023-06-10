Warmer temps, climbing humidity, and poor air quality for your Saturday

Code Orange Ozone Alert Today

Few Strong Storms Possible Sunday late Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start, turning Mostly Sunny | High: 90 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Shower/Storm | Low: 69 | S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Afternoon Showers/Storms, Some Strong | High: 85 | SSW 5-15

In Depth:

After several days of beautiful weather across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we will see temperatures warming and humidity climbing for your Saturday. Highs today will top out around 90. If you are heading to CMA Fest make sure you wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Not only will it be warmer today, but we also have forecasted poor air quality for parts of the Mid-State. A Code Orange Ozone Alert has been issued for Saturday. Anyone with respiratory alignments such as asthma, or a heart condition, as well as young children and the elderly, should limit outdoor activity.

If you have plans to head to the main stage of CMA Fest this evening at Nissan Stadium you can expect dry conditions, but it will be warm and a bit muggy.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday which will bring the return of rain and thunderstorm chances. Late Sunday afternoon it is possible for a few storms to reach strong to severe limits with damaging wind as the primary concern. All of Middle Tennessee is under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday.

