Warmer temps return Sunday (4-7-24)

Warmer Temps Return Today

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Gradually Increasing, Breezy | High: 74 | S 5-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Sct'd Showers & T-Storms, Breezy | Low: 58 | S 10-15, Gust 25mph

Monday: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Partly Cloudy for the Eclipse, 30% Chc for Sct'd Storms in the Evening | High: 74 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

For those wanting the warmer temperatures back, the wait is over as highs will return to the 70s for your Sunday! If you want to get outside and do work around the yard you are in good shape during the day. Rain and even a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight after 8 p.m. There will also be better chances for rain and t-storms during the upcoming week, so today will be the pick day of the next several when it comes to working outdoors in the yard.

WTVF

Rain and storm chances overnight could bring some gusty winds. Many will head to bed to the sound of rain, and most of the rain should be moving out as the Monday morning commute is beginning.

WTVF