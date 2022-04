Warming Trend Begins Today

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, turning Partly Cloudy | High: 75 | S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 57 | S 5-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Chc. Sct'd Storms | High: 73 | S 10-20

Details:

Spring roars back by Sunday afternoon with sunshine getting temperatures back to near normal by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks more active with a chance for storms each day.