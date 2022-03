Warming for the Upcoming Work-Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 52 | S 5-15

Tonight: Clear | Low: 33 | S 5-10

Monday: Sunny, turning Mostly Cloudy | High: 63 | S 5-15

Details:

Warmer conditions return today as highs climb into the lower 50s. Spring weather returns for the work-week with highs back in the 60s and 70s.