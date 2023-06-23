Warming up for the weekend, strong storms possible Sunday afternoon/evening(6.23.23)

Heating Up This Weekend, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., 40% Chance Along the
Plateau|High: 84| NW 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear|Low: 66| NW to SW-5
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 20% Storm Ch.-Plateau|High: 91| W 5-10
In Depth:
The upper level low, that has been cutoff from the jet stream
this week, brought us lower temps and some much need
rainfall. It's finally pulling away for the weekend, and that will
allow afternoon temperatures to heat up to the low 90s.
Sunday will become hot and muggy during the afternoon. The morning,
however, could start with a disturbance bring a round of showers
and storms. A few of those could be strong, but another system
could bring a better chance for strong to severe storms
during the late afternoon and evening hours.