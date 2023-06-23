Warming up for the weekend, strong storms possible Sunday afternoon/evening(6.23.23)

Heating Up This Weekend, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., 40% Chance Along the

Plateau|High: 84| NW 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear|Low: 66| NW to SW-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 20% Storm Ch.-Plateau|High: 91| W 5-10

In Depth:

The upper level low, that has been cutoff from the jet stream

this week, brought us lower temps and some much need

rainfall. It's finally pulling away for the weekend, and that will

allow afternoon temperatures to heat up to the low 90s.

Sunday will become hot and muggy during the afternoon. The morning,

however, could start with a disturbance bring a round of showers

and storms. A few of those could be strong, but another system

could bring a better chance for strong to severe storms

during the late afternoon and evening hours.