Warming up this weekend, strong storms possible Sunday night into early Monday (10-23-21)

Warming Up Again, Few Strong Storms Possible Sun. Night-Early Monday.

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Spotty Shower North|High: 73| S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers North |Low: 57| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Warm, Few AM Showers Possible

Details:.

After a chilly Friday, today and Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s today and around 80 Sunday. A few showers can't be

ruled out today & tonight along the TN/KY state line. Spotty showers are possible too Sunday morning, but it won't be a washout.

A better chance for rain and storms will arrive overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A line of storms will move across the region, and

some of those storms could be strong to severe. We'll monitor to see if a Storm 5 Alert is needed.