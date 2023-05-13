Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Waves of rain and thunder continue this weekend (5-13-22)

HENRY Today.png
WTVF
HENRY Today.png
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 06:39:47-04

Shower & Storm Chances All Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Chance, Patchy Fog | Low: 67 | VRB 0-5
Mother's Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | WNW 1-6

In Depth:

The unsettled pattern will continue all weekend with showers & thunderstorms possible across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. If you are heading to Iroquois Steeplechase today then you'll want to take a rain coat, or poncho, and wear shoes you don't mind getting muddy.

HENRY Today.png

If you have plans to head out Saturday evening, or to the Sounds game, continue to plan on keeping a eye to the sky with shower and storm chances continuing.

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

This unsettled pattern will continue for Mother's Day, so if you have plans for brunch, lunch, or dinner, make sure you have a table indoors.

HENRY Tomorrow.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018