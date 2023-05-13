Waves of rain and thunder continue this weekend (5-13-22)

Shower & Storm Chances All Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Chance, Patchy Fog | Low: 67 | VRB 0-5

Mother's Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | WNW 1-6

In Depth:

The unsettled pattern will continue all weekend with showers & thunderstorms possible across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. If you are heading to Iroquois Steeplechase today then you'll want to take a rain coat, or poncho, and wear shoes you don't mind getting muddy.

If you have plans to head out Saturday evening, or to the Sounds game, continue to plan on keeping a eye to the sky with shower and storm chances continuing.

This unsettled pattern will continue for Mother's Day, so if you have plans for brunch, lunch, or dinner, make sure you have a table indoors.