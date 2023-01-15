Wet pattern setting up for the week ahead (1-15-22)

Sunny Sunday, Rain for MLK Day

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Warmer | High: 53 | SE 1-6

Tonight: Becoming Cloudy | Low: 38 | S 3-8

MLK Day: Sct'd Showers | High: 55 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Temperatures will be warmer today thanks to a southerly wind returning to the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The week ahead is looking active with several opportunities for rain across the Mid-South. With mild temperatures forecasted for the week ahead all precipitation is expected to rain, and no winter weather is forecasted.

For the week ahead, with the several chances for rain, it is expected will we get 1"-2" of rainfall by Friday. Because this will be spread out of the week flooding is not a concern at this time.