Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet pattern setting up for the week ahead (1-15-22)

HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png
WTVF-TV
HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 06:31:24-05

Sunny Sunday, Rain for MLK Day

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Warmer | High: 53 | SE 1-6
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy | Low: 38 | S 3-8
MLK Day: Sct'd Showers | High: 55 | S 5-15

In Depth:
Temperatures will be warmer today thanks to a southerly wind returning to the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

HENRY Today.png

The week ahead is looking active with several opportunities for rain across the Mid-South. With mild temperatures forecasted for the week ahead all precipitation is expected to rain, and no winter weather is forecasted.

HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png

For the week ahead, with the several chances for rain, it is expected will we get 1"-2" of rainfall by Friday. Because this will be spread out of the week flooding is not a concern at this time.

HENRY TN_KY RAIN ACCUM.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018