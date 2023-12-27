Will we see snow any time soon?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time this season, there is credible chatter of seeing snowflakes fly across the Mid-South! However, anyone hoping for a big snow event that means sledding and building snowmen will be disappointed.

Cold air will move into the area overnight, and for the rest of the week highs will top out in the 40s, with overnight temperatures around freezing. As moisture catches up to the cold air we expect to see a mixture of a cold rain and snowflakes across the Mid-South, especially Friday.

But, with temperatures having been mild the last week, and above freezing during the day, concerns for this being an impactful event are low. Most spots will be just above freezing Friday morning, which means any flakes that do fall will melt on contact.

Temperatures by Friday afternoon will flirt with 40, again preventing any snowflakes that mix in with a cold rain from sticking to surfaces.

When it’s all said and done most locations will not see any accumulation. But, if you park your vehicle outdoors you may see a dusting on it by late Friday or early Saturday. Some grassy surfaces, mailboxes, and rooftops could see a light dusting. But roadways will not see any accumulation.

If you travel east into the Cumberland Plateau then it is not impossible you could see a dusting on grassy surfaces as well as elevated surfaces. This is something that is common in the higher elevations this time of year.