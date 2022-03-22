Watch
Wind Advisory 10am-10pm, Rain & storm slowly move in (3.22.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Posted at 5:32 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 06:51:56-04

Windy with Area Rain & Storms Slowly Arriving
Wind Advisory: 10 AM-10 PM

Forecast:
Today: Breezy, Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms Slowly Moving
From West to East |High: 79|S 15-25, Gusts-40 mph
Tonight: Breezy, Area & Storms, Few May be Strong |Low: 57|
S 15-25, Gusts-40 mph then S 10-20, Gusts to 25 Late
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, Scat. Showers, Few Storms|
High: 64| SW 15-20, Gusts-30 mph

Details:
Look for a windy day with lots of clouds; gusts could top 40 mph, and that's why a large
part of the area will be under a wind advisory today. The rain and storms will take it's sweet time moving from west to east. For the mid-state and south central Kentucky, that means the rain & storm chance will be more hit and miss for a large part of the day; then, during afternoon/evening hours, the rain and storms will finally move across the region, but this means many of you, especially east of I-65, may not see much rain until closer to or after sunset. We'll continue to keep an on this system for a few strong storms. The best dynamics for strong to severe storms will remain south of Tennessee, but a strong storm or two could still move into our area.

