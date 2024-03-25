Wind Advisory this afternoon & tonight, showers arrive for tonight (3.25.24)

Wind Advisory 1pm Today-7am Tuesday, Rain & A Few Storms
Arrive Late Today and Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 68|SE 15-25.
Gusts: 40 mph
Tonight: Windy with Area Showers & a Few Storms |Low: 50| S 20-30,
Gusts: 50+ mph
Tomorrow: Breezy, AM Showers then a Mix of Sun & Clouds, PM|
High: 68| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
It'll become windy this afternoon and tonight ahead of an
area of low pressure and a cold front that will move over
the region. Gusts tonight could top 50 mph and could cause
some power outages as the winds could snap tree limbs
or power lines.
A few storms are possible as the rain arrives tonight. While a storm
or two could be on the strong side, especially in our southern
counties, the higher threat for severe weather is to the south
of Tennessee.