Wind Advisory this afternoon & tonight, showers arrive for tonight (3.25.24)

Wind Advisory 1pm Today-7am Tuesday, Rain & A Few Storms

Arrive Late Today and Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 68|SE 15-25.

Gusts: 40 mph

Tonight: Windy with Area Showers & a Few Storms |Low: 50| S 20-30,

Gusts: 50+ mph

Tomorrow: Breezy, AM Showers then a Mix of Sun & Clouds, PM|

High: 68| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

It'll become windy this afternoon and tonight ahead of an

area of low pressure and a cold front that will move over

the region. Gusts tonight could top 50 mph and could cause

some power outages as the winds could snap tree limbs

or power lines.

A few storms are possible as the rain arrives tonight. While a storm

or two could be on the strong side, especially in our southern

counties, the higher threat for severe weather is to the south

of Tennessee.