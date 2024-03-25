Watch Now
Wind Advisory this afternoon & tonight, showers arrive for tonight (3.25.24)

Wind Advisory this afternoon &amp; tonight: Monday, March 25, 2024
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 08:00:07-04

Wind Advisory 1pm Today-7am Tuesday, Rain & A Few Storms
Arrive Late Today and Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 68|SE 15-25.
Gusts: 40 mph
Tonight: Windy with Area Showers & a Few Storms |Low: 50| S 20-30,
Gusts: 50+ mph
Tomorrow: Breezy, AM Showers then a Mix of Sun & Clouds, PM|
High: 68| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
It'll become windy this afternoon and tonight ahead of an
area of low pressure and a cold front that will move over
the region. Gusts tonight could top 50 mph and could cause
some power outages as the winds could snap tree limbs
or power lines.

A few storms are possible as the rain arrives tonight. While a storm
or two could be on the strong side, especially in our southern
counties, the higher threat for severe weather is to the south
of Tennessee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
