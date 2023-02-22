Watch Now
Wind Advisory today & tonight, few storms possible late today & tonight (2.22.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 07:29:29-05

Wind Advisory Today & Tonight, A Few Storms Also Possible Late Today/This Evening

Forecast:
Today: Windy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 79, Record: 74, 1897|S 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph
Tonight: Windy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible, A Storm or Two Could Be Strong Early |Low: 66 |SW 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Breezy |High: 81, Record: 83, 1996|S 10-25, Gusts: 25

In Depth:
We look to shatter a 126 year old record high today. Highs tomorrow
will also flirt with a record; then, it'll turn colder for the
end of the week.

There will be a line of showers and storms that will move
across the area late today and tonight. While most of the storms
will be remain below severe limits, a few strong to severe storms
can't be ruled out.

