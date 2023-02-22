Wind Advisory today & tonight, few storms possible late today & tonight (2.22.23)

Wind Advisory Today & Tonight, A Few Storms Also Possible Late Today/This Evening

Forecast:

Today: Windy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 79, Record: 74, 1897|S 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph

Tonight: Windy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible, A Storm or Two Could Be Strong Early |Low: 66 |SW 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Breezy |High: 81, Record: 83, 1996|S 10-25, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

We look to shatter a 126 year old record high today. Highs tomorrow

will also flirt with a record; then, it'll turn colder for the

end of the week.

There will be a line of showers and storms that will move

across the area late today and tonight. While most of the storms

will be remain below severe limits, a few strong to severe storms

can't be ruled out.