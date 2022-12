Wind Chill Advisory Until Early Afternoon

Wind Chills Below Zero Today and Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Very Cold, Blustery, Few AM Flurries |High: 12|W 10-15,

Gusts: 25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Very Cold |Low: 7| W 10-15

Christmas Eve: Very Cold, Breezy |High: 25| W-10

Christmas: Sunny, Very Cold |High: 27|W 5-10