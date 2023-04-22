Windy and cooler for your Saturday (4-22-23)

Chilly Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Windy | High: 66 | WNW 10-20, Gusts: 30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Frost Possible | Low 40 | NNW 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Cool | High: 60 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

Rain has moved out and cooler temperatures have moved in for folks running the 2023 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon today. Winds will pick up Saturday making for a windy day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

If you have plans to attend the Nashville SC match Saturday night you will want a jacket as temperatures will be cool in the 50s, falling into the 40s. It will also be breezy during the match.