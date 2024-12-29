Watch Now
Windy and mild for your Sunday (12-29-24)

Windy Sunday

Forecast:

Today: A Few Spotty Showers Possible, Windy | High: 61 | WSW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild | Low: 48 | SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 64 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Storms have moved out of the area, but spotty shower remain possible Sunday. It will also be windy so if you have travel plans make sure you are ready for a windy day on the highway if driving.

2020 REGIONAL TRAVEL.png

If you have plans to attend the Music City Bowl Monday the forecast looks dry and mild. Temperatures will top out Monday in the mid 60s, and it will be somewhat breezy during the day.

2020 Event Planner 3.png

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve - we do have a chance for a few showers during the day. But, by the time people head out for their NYE plans rain chances should be gone. It will be breezy under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures getting a little chilly thanks to a north wind.

2020 Event Planner 2.png

