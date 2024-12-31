Windy end to 2024, colder for the start of 2025

Windy for New Year's Eve, Cold Start for 2025

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, Few Showers Possible |High: Falling to the

40s| W 15-20, Gusts: 30-35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Chilly, Breezy, Few Snowflakes Possible Along the

Plateau|Low: 36| NW 15-20 then 5-10, Gusts: 30 mph early

New Year's Day: Mo. Cloudy Start then Pt. Cloudy, Breezy|High: 44|

NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

It will be colder during the day after reaching the low 60s in the

early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for

the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. Our Kentucky

counties and East Tennessee will be under Wind Advisories today.

A few showers are possible today with a few snowflakes possible tonight

along the Cumberland Plateau. Most of us will be dry but cold when we

ring in 2025 at midnight.

2025 will start colder for us, but the long range models continue to show

a blast of Arctic air is on the way for next week. Ahead of that, we'll

watch a system that could bring rain Sunday into Monday, but it may

mix with snow. We'll continue to monitor.