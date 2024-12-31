Windy end to 2024, colder for the start of 2025

Windy for New Year's Eve, Cold Start for 2025
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, Few Showers Possible |High: Falling to the
40s| W 15-20, Gusts: 30-35 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Chilly, Breezy, Few Snowflakes Possible Along the
Plateau|Low: 36| NW 15-20 then 5-10, Gusts: 30 mph early
New Year's Day: Mo. Cloudy Start then Pt. Cloudy, Breezy|High: 44|
NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
In Depth:
It will be colder during the day after reaching the low 60s in the
early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for
the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. Our Kentucky
counties and East Tennessee will be under Wind Advisories today.
A few showers are possible today with a few snowflakes possible tonight
along the Cumberland Plateau. Most of us will be dry but cold when we
ring in 2025 at midnight.
2025 will start colder for us, but the long range models continue to show
a blast of Arctic air is on the way for next week. Ahead of that, we'll
watch a system that could bring rain Sunday into Monday, but it may
mix with snow. We'll continue to monitor.