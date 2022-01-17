Winter weather advisory for our northeastern & Plateau counties (1-17-22)

Winter Weather Advisory for our Northeastern and Plateau Areas

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Snow Showers/Flurries|High: 36|NW 10-15

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 24| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 48| S 5-15

Details:

A clipper system is bringing scattered snow showers & flurries to the area today, especially east and northeast. Tomorrow, highs will push pack to the mid to upper 40s. On Wednesday, rain returns to the Mid-South ahead of another strong cold front. That night into early Thursday, the rain could mix with or change to snow showers and freezing rain. Stay tuned for the latest on that.