Winter weather will arrive in the late afternoon and into overnight (02.18.25)

Afternoon temps will vary by location. Near the KY/TN state line, expect near-freezing conditions, while further south, numbers will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Storm 5 Alert for Snow Tonight - Wednesday 

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Snow expected by late afternoon & evening | High: 37 | NE 5-10
Tonight: Storm 5 Alert for Snow | Low: 22 | NNE 5-15, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Our snow chances will start to increase late afternoon and evening, and that has prompted various winter weather alerts for a large part of the area.

Below is a projection of potential snowfall totals, with higher amounts expected in our northern and northwestern regions. The exact track of the system will influence these totals.

Following the winter weather event, dangerously cold temperatures will settle in. We can expect temperatures to remain at or below freezing through Saturday afternoon

