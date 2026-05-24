After kitchen fire, Gentry Farm event raises money for owners of Halfway Market & Diner

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a beloved diner caught fire and was forced to close its doors last week, the people of Franklin didn't take long to jump in and help.

A fundraiser at The Gentry Farm drew a crowd and showed just how much the Halfway Market and Diner means to its loyal customers. The event was all to benefit owners Kellye and Paul King.

"Us losing our job and our employees losing our job for a moment....but we're still worried about all our customers. Where are they going to go? No one's gonna take care of them like we do, you know?" laughed Kellye.

The temporary closure is a gut punch to a community that loves a friendly face, Southern comfort cooking and and a place that feels like home — with your neighbor, your friends and your police and firemen all sitting on down at the community table.

"Halfway Market's much like a community center for everyone," said one attendee.

"Halfway Market is approachable, it's rural, you don't use your phones when you're in there," added the event organizer, Brandy Blanton. "We don't know what to do, we don't know where to go. We miss our friends, we miss our acquaintances."

In true Franklin fashion, customers are giving back at the benefit — donating to the King's through the local nonprofit Circle of Giving — to take care of Halfway employees and repair the business.

As for everybody's biggest question — will Halfway reopen? — the King's said yes, they're hoping to be back and running in 4 to 6 months.

"Thank you, we love you, we'll be back. Hang on. Hang on!" concluded Kellye.

Another guest came out to support as well: Wynnona Judd made a surprise appearance and sang to the crowd.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.