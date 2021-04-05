April 5 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 384 new cases, 3 additional deaths in past 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 384 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Three additional deaths were reported in a 72-hour period.

Monday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 95,125. Of those, 92,305 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,941 active cases.

Health officials said there have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours -- a 64-year-old man with a pending medical history along with a 69-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 792 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 879 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline was closed for the holiday on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Total number of cases: 95,125

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 384

Cases by sex

Male: 45,212

Female: 49,133

Unknown: 780

Cases by age