The new school year is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe summer is almost over, but the new school year is right around the corner!

Schools are returning as soon as July 23 this year! Here's a look at when each district is opening up!

Houston County

Coffee County

Maury County

Bedford County

Dickson County

Giles County

Henry County

Hickman County

McMinn County

Moore County

Overton County

Putnam County

Smith County

Stewart County

Wilson County

Lebanon Special School District

Grundy County

Humphreys County

Lawrence County

Lewis County

Marshall County

Sumner County

Williamson County

DeKalb County

Franklin County

MNPS

Macon County

Lincoln County

Perry County

Robertson County

Warren County

Benton County

Cannon County

CMCSS

Murfreesboro City Schools

Rutherford County

Franklin Special School District

Cheatham County

Cumberland County

Looking to buy school supplies?

Tennessee's tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 25, here's what's exempt.

Brad and Kimberly Paisley's The Store will be accepting donations for their School Store to help those who need supplies!

We will list more school supply drives below as they come in.

What's weather going to be like the day my child's returning to school?

Check the latest forecast here.