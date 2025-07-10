The new school year is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe summer is almost over, but the new school year is right around the corner!
Schools are returning as soon as July 23 this year! Here's a look at when each district is opening up!
Houston County
Coffee County
Maury County
Bedford County
Dickson County
Giles County
Henry County
Hickman County
McMinn County
Moore County
Overton County
Putnam County
Smith County
Stewart County
Wilson County
Lebanon Special School District
Grundy County
Humphreys County
Lawrence County
Lewis County
Marshall County
Sumner County
Williamson County
DeKalb County
Franklin County
MNPS
Macon County
Lincoln County
Perry County
Robertson County
Warren County
Benton County
Cannon County
CMCSS
Murfreesboro City Schools
Rutherford County
Franklin Special School District
Cheatham County
Cumberland County
Looking to buy school supplies?
Tennessee's tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 25, here's what's exempt.
Brad and Kimberly Paisley's The Store will be accepting donations for their School Store to help those who need supplies!
We will list more school supply drives below as they come in.
What's weather going to be like the day my child's returning to school?
Check the latest forecast here.
