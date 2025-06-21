Bonnaroo organizers offering full refund for 2025 attendees

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The organizers of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival posted Friday on their website and social media pages that they would be offering a full refund for anyone who bought their tickets from Front Gate Tickets. The previous offer was for a 75% refund prior to customer feedback.

The post is shared below in its entirety and can be viewed on their website:

We want you to know that we’re still listening and actively discussing plans to improve The Farm that we all love so much. At this time, we will not be announcing future dates. When plans for the future take shape, you all will be the first to know.

For now, we are updating the refund to 100% rather than the 75% originally offered.

The 100% refund applies to the following ticket types purchased via Front Gate Tickets.



All 1-Day Friday, Saturday and Sunday Admission Tickets

All 1-Day Friday, Saturday and Sunday Day Parking

All 4-Day Admission Tickets

All 4-Day Camping Accommodations

Everyone who works on this show loves Bonnaroo deeply. Some of us have been here since the early years, some were fans first, and some are new but fell in love with it as soon as they felt your energy and spirit grace The Farm. This is the show we look forward to all year. This is the one that reenergizes us and restores our faith in community every single summer.

Our main goal is to give you the most memorable weekend of your lives every year. This cancellation broke our hearts beyond measure, but we knew it had to happen for your safety. Thank you for your patience and perseverance through this difficult situation.

All refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days, to the original method of payment.

