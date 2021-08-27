Candlelight service planned to honor Humphreys County flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleanup efforts are ramping up in Humphreys County after flooding claimed 20 lives. Friday, they will take a break to remember and honor those victims through a candlelight service.

This will be a chance to honor victims and pray for the long road they have ahead to rebuild.

The City of Waverly was under a curfew, which was lifted just in time for this community vigil.

This is going to be a time to lean on one another, take a breath and remember the true power of community.

The service is something they’ve been waiting to do until all the missing were found.

“I’m very thankful that everyone has been accounted for. These families and our community can start the grieving process and the rebuilding process. I don’t think without those people being found that we could start reliving and rebuilding the way we need to,” Waverly resident Chelsea Christman said.

Chelsea Christman is thankful only her basement flooded. She’s been able to turn her whole house into a donation site. She wants her neighbors to know she’s here for them.

“I think it’s another step of unity for our community, and I just think that hopefully it will help some of the families just know that we are here to support them. We’re here to love on them and we’re here if they need anything,” Christman said.

Starting today, access to the flood affected areas will be closely monitored due to safety and security concerns.

If you wish to be in the area you must be either be a homeowner, their guest, a volunteer or a contractor.

The candlelight service starts at 7 p.m. at the Humphreys County court house lawn in Waverly. Food will be served after.