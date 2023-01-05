Charter Village renters still in limbo after cold-snap bursts pipes at Madison complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a ruptured pipe fiasco at a Nashville-area apartment complex, some residents have been left in limbo.

It happened during those extremely cold temperatures right before Christmas, and dozens of people were displaced.

On Christmas Eve, Misty Perkins' ceiling caved in due to burst pipes.

Now her unit is unlivable at Charter Village Apartments, so they put her family up in a hotel. She thought they had the room until Jan. 15, but she learned Wednesday evening at a meeting with corporate that they would need to check out Friday.

"My mouth dropped,” Perkins said. “Like are you kidding me?"

She said with a 1-year-old she doesn't know what to do.

"I’m not about to put my baby in a shelter," Perkins said.

Karen Hughes and her guide dog, Patch, are in the same boat.

"I’m devastated," Hughes said.

Karen is blind and on social security.

"Are you kidding? I only have $15 to my name," Hughes said.

She had just moved into the apartment in December.

"I have no family here or nothing," Hughes said.

PK Management issued a statement saying they're sympathetic. In addition, it said in part: Management is working with contractors to expedite repairs in the units and will continue to work with community partners to relocate residents temporarily until they can return to their apartment homes.

Perkins has applied to live in one of PK Management's other complexes in town, but there's a waiting list.

"I feel like I’m back at square one again," Perkins said.

For now, Karen and Misty are in limbo — unsure if they will have a roof over their head this weekend.

"Honey, I just want a forever home. I really do want a forever home so I can raise my dog and be independent," Hughes said.

Unfortunately, some of the renters said they didn't have renters' insurance.