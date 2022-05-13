Former VUMC nurse RaDonda Vaught to be sentenced Friday for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Vanderbilt University Medical Center will learn her fate on Friday for a deadly medical mistake she made in 2017.

RaDonda Vaught is facing time in prison after she gave patient Charlene Murphey the wrong medication, leading to her death. In March, she was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide — which is a felony — and gross neglect of an impaired adult.

The judge can sentence her to up to four years in prison, but experts told NewsChannel 5 that probation is the most likely option since she is a first-time offender. Her sentencing hearing will begin Friday at 9 a.m. in a Davidson County courtroom.

Vaught's case captured national attention from the health care community. Nurses and health care professionals across the country have expressed outrage over this case, saying a conviction and possible jail time for a mistake made on the job is unfair. Many have traveled to Nashville on Friday to show support for Vaught. A petition to grant her clemency has grown to more than 212,000 signatures.

During her trial, prosecutors outlined 17 mistakes Vaught made while caring for a patient. They said she deviated far from the standard of care, resulting in a homicide charge. Defense attorneys argued what happened was a horrible mistake, but not a criminal one. Murphey was supposed to be given Versed to ease her anxiety before a PET scan. Instead, she was given the paralytic drug vecuronium, which caused her to be unable to breathe.

Following Murphey's death, Vaught was fired from VUMC and her nursing license was revoked.

Given the nature of the charges, Vaught will be labeled a convicted felon for the rest of her life. Vaught has not yet said whether she will appeal her conviction. In an interview with NewsChannel 5, Vaught said she worries about the tragic impact this case could have on the health care industry.

