Gov. Andy Beshear provides Monday update after weekend tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WTVF) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update to residents this morning after the state dealt with deadly tornadoes this weekend.

Beshear said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that he has received reports that show more than 80 people in the state were killed.

"That number is gonna exceed more than 100," he added. "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had. I think it's going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history."

Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency following tornadoes throughout Western Kentucky on Friday night. One tornado moved through Mayfield, Kentucky, leaving a massive wake of damage and destroying several buildings.

