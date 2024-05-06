Grab your boots and sunscreen! It's time for CMA Fest!

Country music fans it's that time of year! Go ahead and grab your boots, water bottle and get ready for a week of fun!

This year's CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 6 and runs all the way through June 9! Now whether or not you're new to the festival, we know that there's a TON to see during this event and want to make it as easy as possible for you to catch your favorite artist!

Below you'll find a list of who will be performing where (and when once the schedule is announced 😉), weather and most importantly tips and tricks to make sure you have the most fun AND SAFE time in Music City!

This year our own Nikki-Dee Ray, Chris Davis, Amelia Young and Cole Johnson will each host a stage! Be sure you head out to one of these to see us!



Before you head on out the door, make sure you check the weather! Click the sunshine for latest forecast!

Meet some of your favorite country music artists and enjoy ice-cold Busch Light outside Ascend Park!

While you're at the Riverfront Stage, be sure to check out the Americas Navy Booth where you can dive into the action with their digital fitness challenge!

You can also grab exclusive merch there as well.

Also on Broadway between 1st and second ave, you can check out the 2-story Celsius lounge! Grab a complimentary can and chill!

In celebration of the newest season of the Bachelorette, the ultimate fan experience will be held just across the street from the Chevy Vibes stage! Over the course of four days, you'll be able to take part in photo ops, a human claw experience and more!

When you're not at one of these lovely stages, make sure to take a trip to the Music City Center for Fan Fair X! Doors open daily at 9:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Sunday, doors close at 4 p.m.

This year, there's a very special guest kicking things off! You can find the lineup for meet and greets and the Spotlight Stage here!

What do I do if there's bad weather?

If there's one thing you need to remember, it's that you need to be prepared for any sort of weather in Tennessee! With that being said, before you make your way Downtown, we highly recommend you download the StormShield app.

If there is severe weather in the area during the day, CMA Fest recommends these shelters!

Music City Center Garage (6 th Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd)

Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd) Music City Center (during operational hours only; 201 Rep. John Lewis Way)

Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)

Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4 th Avenue South)

Avenue South) 222 Garage (222 1st Avenue South)

What are you allowed to bring?

CMA Fest has a clear bag policy in place at all locations, meaning:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” are allowed. All styles of clear bags are acceptable as long as they are 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller – this includes clear backsacks, clear diaper bags, fanny packs, gallon Ziploc bags, etc. In addition to a clear bag, a small clutch bag or wallet 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller is allowed. One approved size clear bag and one approved size small clutch is allowed per person.

A reminder that if you are attending a concert at Nissan, you cannot bring an umbrella inside. Please plan accordingly.

Am I allowed to re-enter the festival?

Re-entry is allowed at:



Fan Fair X (inside Music City Center)

Riverside Retreat premium area (with wristband)

All outdoor, daytime stages and areas as capacity allows

Re-entry is not allowed at:

Nissan Stadium

Ascend Amphitheater

Can I bring water bottles in?

Some containers/bottles are allowed at CMA Fest. Stainless steel, glass canisters/containers of any kind or hydration packs are not allowed.

At outdoor, daytime stages and Fan Fair X, you can bring:



One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle or aluminum can of water

One empty clear plastic container/canister to refill

At Nissan, you can bring:

One empty disposable clear soft plastic water bottle

At Ascend, you can bring:

One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle or aluminum can of water

One empty clear plastic water bottle or Aluminum bottle

Is CMA Fest cashless?

Yes, CMA Fest venues and vendors are cashless.

Where can I park?

Parking at Nissan and other places downtown will be hectic to the influx of people and construction. Please head to newschannel5.com/parking for more details on where you can park!