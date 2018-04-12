Grandfather Of Murdered Dickson Child Speaks To NewsChannel 5

DICKSON, Tenn. - After more than a week since the disappearance and murder of a 5-year-old Dickson boy, his body still hasn't been recovered.
The Dickson County Sheriff says they're not giving up the search for the body of Joe Clyde Daniels.
NewsChannel 5 spoke with Joe's grandfather, the father of Joseph Ray Daniels. Police have accused Joseph Ray Daniels of killing his own son.
The grandfather told us he still believes Joe is alive, potentially kidnaped, or that Joe's mother, Krystal Daniels is responsible for his death. Krystal has also been charged in connection with Joe's death.
The Sheriff says the facts simply don't follow the grandfather's reasoning.
As the search moves to rivers and creek beds, the sheriff says he can't legally force Joseph Daniels to reveal where he left Joe's body.
"That's not simple at this point, everything's at his shoulders as what he'd like to share with us," said Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe.
Joseph and Krystal Daniels are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
