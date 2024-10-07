Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your day

WTVF
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

Vanderbilt faces fine from the SEC

Vandy fans are still reeling after their historic victory on Saturday against #1 Alabama. The Vanderbilt Commodores beat Alabama 40-35 and their lively celebration is going to come with a hefty $100,000 fine from the SEC.

For Conference contests, the fines are paid to the opposing institution. So Alabama will be getting a check in the mail for the historic loss.

15-year-old shot, killed near Smith Springs Park

On Saturday night, 15-year-old Genesis Sarahi Medina Gonzales was shot multiple times and killed while being picked up by a male driver from Smith Springs Park.

Gonzales had been missing out of Arkansas, reported recently by her mother.

Are you registered to vote?

The November general election is getting close and with that comes plenty of deadlines you need to be aware of!

Including today, which is the last day you can register to vote.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!

-Lelan Statom

