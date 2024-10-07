NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

Vandy fans are still reeling after their historic victory on Saturday against #1 Alabama. The Vanderbilt Commodores beat Alabama 40-35 and their lively celebration is going to come with a hefty $100,000 fine from the SEC.

For Conference contests, the fines are paid to the opposing institution. So Alabama will be getting a check in the mail for the historic loss.

On Saturday night, 15-year-old Genesis Sarahi Medina Gonzales was shot multiple times and killed while being picked up by a male driver from Smith Springs Park.

Gonzales had been missing out of Arkansas, reported recently by her mother.

The November general election is getting close and with that comes plenty of deadlines you need to be aware of!

Including today, which is the last day you can register to vote.

