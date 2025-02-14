Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, February 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to head into the weekend catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

1,600 in Middle Tennessee to lose jobs, including Perdue Farms workers

Already this year, hundreds of Middle Tennesseans have gotten some very tough news about their jobs.

In La Vergne, Bridgestone is closing its tire plant, laying off 700 workers. Antioch-based Essex Technology — which operates Bargain Hunt — is letting go of 294 workers.

A production line at the Smyrna Nissan plant will consolidate into one shift. The Modine Manufacturing plant in Lawrence County is eliminating 162 jobs, and Perdue Farms in Monterey is closing, leaving 433 workers out of work.

First manager of color takes on role at Nashville Public Library's Wishing Chair Productions

For nearly 90 years, the Nashville Public Library has been bringing stories to life through its children’s theater — with the help of puppets and marionettes.

This Black History Month, the library is recognizing a milestone with the appointment of Bret G. Wilson as the first person of color to serve as program manager for Wishing Chair Productions.

‘This flu season’s been rough’: Tennessee faces severe flu outbreak

Tennessee is currently experiencing some of the highest flu rates in the country. The virus has forced several school districts to close and has claimed the life of at least one child in the state.

As Middle Tennessee and the rest of the country endure one of the worst flu seasons in years, cases continue to surge in schools, workplaces, and communities.