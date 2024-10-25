Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, October 25th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, October 25.
Warren County suspect running from police hits beloved business owner on highway
A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash early Thursday morning in Warren County, killing two people, including 61-year-old Phyllis Prater. The crash occurred on Nashville Highway and Castle Street.
GOP letter threatening TBI for Millersville investigation was 'wrong way to go,' House speaker says
A letter from two GOP lawmakers, which appeared to threaten the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its probe of the Millersville Police Department, reflected a poor choice of words, the House speaker said Thursday.
After years in storage, Nashville gets state approval to use pod shelters to house the homeless
Years after Nashville spent $1.2 million on pod shelters, state officials now say these shelters meet their requirements as an option for short-term housing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom