Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, October 25th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, October 25.

Warren County suspect running from police hits beloved business owner on highway

A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash early Thursday morning in Warren County, killing two people, including 61-year-old Phyllis Prater. The crash occurred on Nashville Highway and Castle Street.

GOP letter threatening TBI for Millersville investigation was 'wrong way to go,' House speaker says

A letter from two GOP lawmakers, which appeared to threaten the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its probe of the Millersville Police Department, reflected a poor choice of words, the House speaker said Thursday.

After years in storage, Nashville gets state approval to use pod shelters to house the homeless

Years after Nashville spent $1.2 million on pod shelters, state officials now say these shelters meet their requirements as an option for short-term housing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.